Back when Overwatch 2 had been announced in 2019, Blizzard had promised a new campaign mode and co-op missions for the game. However, due to various development delays, blizzards has decided to focus only on the new PvP content of Overwatch 2 and to postpone the PvE. For this reason, this method did not arrive on day one.

But now, Blizzard has announced that the planned hero missions, which would have offered this co-op mode with long-term progression and skill trees, have been delete.

Jared Neuss, executive producer, explained that the development of PvE has not made the desired progress. Blizzard therefore had to make a difficult choice: continue working on a PvE mode without a guideline or reduce the focus on Overwatch 2’s PvE. This does not mean that there will be no story missions: on the contrary, they have been confirmed and will be playable in co-op, partially solving the problem.

The updated roadmap of Overwatch 2 indicates that the first story missions will arrive in Season 6scheduled for August. There will also be a new support hero and a limited-time event called “Questwatch” in Season 5. “Hero Mastery” quests, which will be tests of movement and aiming, are also planned for Season 6.

The roadmap continues with the Season 7which will begin in late fall and will include a new hero tanka control map, a collaboration event, and improvements for Roadhog and Sombra characters.