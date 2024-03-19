The new PvE missions Of Overwatch 2 they might have been cancel from Blizzard, or at least that's what some sources within the development team of the famous shooter told Kotaku.

Last year the authors of Overwatch 2 explained that the new story missions would not arrive quickly, but apparently there were difficulties that pushed the studio to set aside completely this is also an important aspect of the experience.

Blizzard's plan was to release three missions every year and a half, but the Strict publisher policies regarding quality control have posed significant obstacles along the production path, to the point that it would have actually been possible to launch Overwatch 2 with PvE missions for some time, according to these sources.