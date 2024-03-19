The new PvE missions Of Overwatch 2 they might have been cancel from Blizzard, or at least that's what some sources within the development team of the famous shooter told Kotaku.
Last year the authors of Overwatch 2 explained that the new story missions would not arrive quickly, but apparently there were difficulties that pushed the studio to set aside completely this is also an important aspect of the experience.
Blizzard's plan was to release three missions every year and a half, but the Strict publisher policies regarding quality control have posed significant obstacles along the production path, to the point that it would have actually been possible to launch Overwatch 2 with PvE missions for some time, according to these sources.
It didn't end here
In any case, it was not only the controls that created difficulties, but also problems inadapt the character roster to a persistent PvE mode and with complete progression, since they were designed for PvP mechanics.
It seemed that the developers were facing this challenge with enthusiasm, but according to the report, Blizzard executives did not agree and after the less than enthusiastic reception of the Invasion bundle the situation became even more complex, also due to the recent layoffs among the team row for PvE.
