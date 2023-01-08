Some players of Overwatch 2 they are complaining on social media because of the Widowmaker’s Medusa skinnicely defined “pay-to-lose”as it is unlocked with real money and paradoxically puts the player who uses it at a disadvantage.

The costume in question was introduced with the limited-time event Battle for Olympus, which will be available until January 19, 2023, together with other skins themed gods and Greek mythology.

Specifically, the “Medusa” skin replicates the features of the Gorgon, complete with snakes instead of hair. The costume can be purchased for 2,200 Overwatch coins, the Premium currency, which can be obtained in small quantities by completing weekly challenges and, of course, also by shelling out real money.

So far nothing in particular, except that using this skin Windowmaker makes much more noise, because of the hair/snake sound effects characteristic of the costume. As a result, it becomes more difficult for the player to hear the footsteps of enemies and at the same time the opponents can easily identify him. Among other things, Widowmaker, for the uninitiated, is a sniper who needs to position herself in points of advantage to target her opponents, so the fact of surprise is very important.

This is also confirmed in the video posted on Twitter by Kephrii, a well-known pro player and famous for his exploits with Widowmaker, which you can find below (turn up the volume to the max):

“The new Medusa skin is so loud that it punishes you if you use it. Not only can you not hear enemy footsteps, but you can’t even hide. The opposing team can hear the snakes/hair of the costume and pinpoint your position by them .”

Clearly this is an oversight on the part of the developers, with the hope that the shot will be corrected as soon as possible with a corrective patch.