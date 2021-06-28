Blizzard cannot promise that the Nintendo version will be released at the same time as the other platforms.

Overwatch 2 is one of those games that, in the eyes of the fans, may have been announced too early. The fact is that the sequel to the popular hero shooter of Blizzard continues in development for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, the originally announced platforms. And, since it’s been quite a while since its announcement, fans have asked the studio if the version of Switch is still within its plans, something that has obtained an affirmative answer, but with nuances.

Via Reddit, shared by The Gamer, Technical Director John lafleur explains that Blizzard’s intention is to offer the same playable experience on Switch, albeit with some concessions, predictably: “As the hardware has progressed since the launch of Overwatch, we are extending the OW2 engine with more advanced features. However, we are also working hard to make it all our platforms enjoy the best experienceeven in PvE. “

The priority in Switch will be to implement the playable newsLafleur continues explaining what to develop Overwatch 2 on Switch “is somewhat more challenging than others, and we will have to make some concessions here. For that reason, some of the most cutting-edge enhancements will not be visible on it. We will focus first on ensuring that all playable features are added, and then we will improve [esta versión] with additional features where possible. “In other words, Blizzard will focus on rolling out the new playable OW2 features on Switch, and then they will add improvements as far as possible for your hardware.

As for the release on Switch, and without knowing the release date of Overwatch 2 yet, the studio has not yet committed to a simultaneous premiere. Chief Engineer Bill Warnecke says his goal is to release the game on all consoles at the same time, but “I can not promise that we are not going to run into some obstacle that prevents us from doing so. “Overwatch 2 continues in development without a premiere in sight, and without Jeff Kaplan at the helm of the project. For its part, the first Overwatch has received the crossover game this month between PC and consoles.

