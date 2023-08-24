Overwatch 2 it certainly didn’t have an easy week: the launch on Steam was disastrous in terms of reviews, so much so that, in a short time, the title became the worst reviewed on Steam.

In this regard, the director of the game Aaron Keller intervened, commenting on the situation through a official note published by Blizzard. The director stated:

“The review-bombing following the launch of Overwatch 2 on Steam was certainly not something to be proud of, although we are happy that so many new players have been introduced to the Overwatch universe for the first time thanks to this release. Many of the negative reviews we’ve read mention failing to deliver on the PvE promises we made several years ago: Since the hands of the clock can’t turn backwards, what can we do? We can continue to support the game by adding maps, characters, modes. This is our goal, to thank you through ever new content for your support: so get ready, more news is coming soon!”

In spite of the reviews, the title is enjoying good success in regards the traffic on its servers: Currently the Steam version has around 40,000 players online every day.

May the new heroine, Illari, give a jolt to a title which, after the initial enthusiasm, has lost a large part of its audience due to the broken promises?