Nine months after its highly successful launch, the number of players Of Overwatch 2 And collapsed , as well as the involvement in the game. In short, the new formula and the suppression of the first Overwatch seem to have produced significant effects only in the short term, despite the constant addition of new content.

Negative data

Overwatch 2 may have a shorter life than the first chapter

The data emerged in Activision Blizzard’s second quarter 2023 financial report, where it talks about the decline in the number of players and in-game purchases. Considering that it is the same period that saw the success of Diablo IV, also from Blizzard, this is a significant indication.

Blizzard aims to launch the Season 6, Invasion, arriving on August 10, 2023, to turn the tide of the game and grow engagement again. This is Overwatch 2’s biggest season yet, introducing a new support hero, new mode, and co-op PvE missions.

Overwatch 2’s difficulty demonstrates just how tough economic model games are to survive live service in today’s market, where the alternatives are many and it doesn’t take much to lose millions of monthly players. The many open issues between the community and Blizzard probably contributed to the bad result, such as the post-cancellation controversy of the Hero mode (which, however, could have been caused precisely by the negative trend of the main metrics.

Before leaving we remind you that Overwatch 2 is available for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.