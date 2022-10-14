The Blizzard team has no plans to change the balance of heroes from Overwatch 2 until the beginning of the Season 2, which will start on 6 December. With a post published on the official website of the game, the developers explained that they are currently satisfied with the balance between the various characters and that at the moment they are considering possible changes to be made for the next season.

“Even though some heroes perform better than others and there are differences between player skill levels, we were happy to see that no hero’s overall power level is far from our goals,” reads Blizzard’s post.

“Each hero on the roster has a win rate of between 45% and 55% and we are not planning any immediate balance changes based on what we are seeing, with the exception of a targeted change for Zarya in Total Mayhem mode which is due to come out. with our next major patch on October 25. Instead, our team plans to make a number of balance changes for the second season that are in line with our development goal of ensuring the overall game is balanced and balanced. fair, giving each season a more distinct identity. ”

Overwatch 2, Kiriko

Considering the hero win rate indicated by the developers, the idea of ​​not making immediate balance changes would seem sensible. After all, many budding users have yet to learn how to use Overwatch 2’s thirty-plus heroes, while older players probably still need to familiarize themselves with the gameplay changes in this new iteration. In such a scenario, making buffs or nerfs could even be detrimental.

Staying on the subject, today Blizzard announced that Overwatch 2 has reached 25 million players in 10 days and announced dates and times of the weekends with double XP.