Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is still ongoing, but clearly inside the Blizzard offices the developers are already thinking about the future of their free-to-play multiplayer shooter which apparently foresees the arrival of two new support heroesone in Season 4 and the other in Season 6.

This detail was revealed by game director Aaron Keller in a long post on the game’s official website, where he also discussed the benefits that this category of characters has received thanks to the changes made by the developers, which have increased their survivability and ability to usefulness of their skills.

“We’ve also increased the survivability of Support heroes by enhancing their role-playing passive ability and making changes to specific heroes to increase their resistance; changes such as Zenyatta’s kick change and Brigitte’s shield upgrade are good examples of this direction, while others, such as the changes to Mercy’s Guardian Angel, have gone far beyond our expectations (in fact they will be partially corrected in Season 4),” said Keller. “We thought about and planned these changes with the aim of preserving the playstyle of the support heroes, while at the same time addressing the heart of the problem. ”

“Thanks to what we have learned since the release, we feel that the role of the support hero is now much better, but we will continue to improve it as two new heroes are added with Season 4 and Season 6.”

The Overwatch 2 game director didn’t say anything more about the upcoming new support heroes, but we probably won’t have to wait long as Season 4 is expected to kick off in the first half of April.

We remind you that until April 6, 2023 you can participate in the Overwatch 2 crossover event with One-Punch Man.