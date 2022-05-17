Blizzard has announced that it will hold a new event on Overwatch 2 next month, precisely the June 16, 2022which will focus specifically on the new PvP beta and other programs on the approach of the game to its final version.

Faithful to the new more frequent and widespread communication policy, the Blizzard developers therefore intend to hold another presentation event on June 16, probably through a livestream with the opening of a new initiative open to the public, in this case through another beta session focused on PvP.

After this first beta session just ended, the developers will take some time to gather data and feedback and see where to work to improve Overwatch 2’s PvP, pending the new testing phase. In the meantime, the team would like to thank all users who have shown great enthusiasm in supporting this first trial phase for the new game.

Aaron Kellerthe game director of the game, together with his team were particularly keen to thank the community, confirming how central it is in the entire design and development process of Overwatch 2, as already happened with the first chapter.

We can therefore expect further news for June 16, perhaps with a new presentation trailer for some characters within the cast, as well as new features included in the gameplay for the new session. Considering how the tests are progressing, it is possible that at least PvP will be released in full form during the course of 2022, we’ll see. In the meantime, we’ve seen Sojourn’s presentation trailer, with details on the character’s abilities.