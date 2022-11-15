Overwatch 2 should have received today mid season patches which should also include the Mei’s return within the game roster, but Blizzard has postponed all because of an unspecified “critical problem”.

The patch that was supposed to arrive on November 15th has therefore been postponed to a date to be specified, while we await more detailed communications from Blizzard. “Today’s patch has been deferred and we continue to work on a fix critical issue“, reads the message released today by the team.

“We would release an update here and release the patch as soon as we fix the issue.”

This postponement involves several things that were planned for Overwatch 2, namely “balance changes, bug fixes including those concerning Mei and updates with new content”, according to Blizzard.

“This postponement also involves the distribution of Overwatch League Viewrship Incentives & Perk”, the developers also report, which were supposed to arrive in postseason matches between October 30 and November 4, together with the rotation of cosmetic items in the Overwatch League shop. In any case, today the daily and weekly challenges are reset, in addition to the standard shop refreshes.

We saw a couple of weeks ago that Mei was removed from the game due to a glitch related to her special ability, she was supposed to return today but apparently she will have to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, new hero Ramattra was unveiled, while the game hit 35 million players in its first month.