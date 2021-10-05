According to some users who have had the opportunity to try a trial version, Mei on Overwatch 2 will no longer freeze enemies, but it will still be lethal as it increases the damage it will do. This change is most likely due to the transformations into a 5v5 game, instead of the usual 6 players per team.

In addition to the new maps presented this February, Overwatch 2 will see profound changes for the various characters, both at the level of clothes and at the level of roles, as already underlined by this first version distributed to some lucky users. For the moment, the most important rework was precisely that of Mei, considered by many to be dangerous as she was able to freeze opponents.

At the moment there have been no news about the plot or the missions, which we had always told you about at the beginning of the year, but the first trial version seems to show many changes, which apparently seem unbalanced. However, it should be remembered that just one less member of the team can change the balance a lot.

Despite the causes that Blizzard is facing, which have even led to the change of the name of a character, the works seem to proceed steadily, with more information coming in the coming months. At the moment the company has not released an exit window for the new chapter, which is expected by many.

Also, as the site also points out Dexerto, Mei won’t be the only character to change her way of fighting, especially given the gameplay changes Blizzard wants to apply to the new game. We just have to wait for further official information, especially regarding a release date.

