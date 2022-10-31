Blizzard continues with the management and adjustment work on Overwatch 2in this case focus on the character of Meiwhich was removed from the game and will be out on maintenance for at least two weeks, with its return set for November 15, 2022.

After what happened with Bastion and Torbjörn, the new fighter to undergo the maintenance period away from the battlefields is therefore Mei, who obviously needs a rather long period of adjustment. Considering that she is quite a well-known fighter and used by a large number of players, this change could be significant for the community’s gaming habits.

In any case, this is a momentary situation: hopefully, Mei should be back in action with a patch on November 15, 2022. “We have temporarily disabled Mei to fix a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach points that shouldn’t be achieved,” Blizzard wrote in a tweet warning to users.

“We are working to fix these issues as soon as possible and aim to get Mei back in our next patch scheduled for November 15, 2022”. The bug the developers refer to, related to using Mei’s ice wall, may actually allow players to go “beyond the edges” of the map when used in a certain way. The issue obviously needs to be settled and, in order to do so, the developers have decided to temporarily remove the character from the roster of selectable fighters.