The first thing Lifeweaver will get is a control scheme redesign, then a set of balance-related changes..

Lifeweaver’s redesign will stop the character from feeling inflexible and clumsy. It is worth mentioning that it will reduce the time he spends between using Healing Blossom and Thorn Volley which are his main weapons.

Now, Thorn Volley will be your secondary weaponand its auto-recharge time will be slowed down to balance the change it brings.

On the other hand, Rejuvenating Dash will be replaced by Petal Platform, now this will be the number one ability and can be canceled with the same button. Also, Rejuvenating Dash will be changed to Lifeweaver’s double jump.

Source: Blizzard

On the other hand, the balance issues will imply improvements to the healing of Lifeweaver, he will get more ammo in Healing Blossom and his Tree of Life ult will be upgraded.

When will the Lifeweaver update arrive?

The changes mentioned above will take effect next week, and from then on they will become the default commands. However, players will be able to modify the control scheme if they see fit.

The Lifeweaver update is scheduled for April 25, 2023.

Patch update will remove Lifeweaver’s passive ability which consisted of throwing “a gift” when the character dies. This gift had the ability to heal whoever picked it up, be it an enemy or an ally.

