Kiriko is the healing ninja of Overwatch 2 which became especially popular because he could use weapons and magic to heal his allies. The manga focuses on a Kiriko from the past, the girl does not yet belong to the Yokai gang, so it's a kind of gaiden or prior to his current life.

The new manga Overwatch 2 It was published on December 22, 2023. Its titled “The guardians of “Tetsuzaka”, refers to Kiriko's hometown. It is an original work by Sugimitsu. Now that this has started, perhaps we can hope for more adaptations of this style in the future.

The story introduces Ryota, Nobuto and Sakura who are the three members of Yokai who will eventually meet the great ninja who turns out to be Kiriko. After that, the story that we already knew about the ninja could begin.

Source: Choir Choir Comics

Are you going to read the Overwatch 2 manga? Do you think another character also deserves a one-shot installment? Who?

Overwatch 2: Where can I read the manga starring Kiriko?

The issue is available online and for free on the publishing platform Coro Coro Cómics, you can check it here.

Although, not everything could be perfect, the big problem is that It is not translated yet. However, if you use Google Lens you might be able to understand the vignettes a little.

Remember that Overwatch 2 was released in October 2022 and is currently available for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox X/S.

Delivery is from Blizzard Entertainment and is completely free.

