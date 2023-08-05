John Cena is at the center of a new promotional campaign by Blizzard to keep the attention of the players of Overwatch 2 ahead of the launch of the first Invasion PvE story missions. In particular plays the mysterious hacker “Enigma”which unfortunately has already been confirmed will not be a new playable hero played by the famous actor and wrestler.

But let’s proceed step by step. Over the last week Overwatch 2 fans have noticed that a mysterious figure named Enigma “hacked” streams of some famous Twitchers, such as Shroud, Emongg, Kyedae and Scump. It was immediately clear that it was a promotional campaign involving John Cena in view of some interesting news for the multiplayer shooter. So it was, even if the expectations were different.

In fact, with a trailer Blizzard has officially revealed the identity of The Engima, or John Cena, for advertise PvE Invasion missions arriving next August 10, 2023.