John Cena is at the center of a new promotional campaign by Blizzard to keep the attention of the players of Overwatch 2 ahead of the launch of the first Invasion PvE story missions. In particular plays the mysterious hacker “Enigma”which unfortunately has already been confirmed will not be a new playable hero played by the famous actor and wrestler.
But let’s proceed step by step. Over the last week Overwatch 2 fans have noticed that a mysterious figure named Enigma “hacked” streams of some famous Twitchers, such as Shroud, Emongg, Kyedae and Scump. It was immediately clear that it was a promotional campaign involving John Cena in view of some interesting news for the multiplayer shooter. So it was, even if the expectations were different.
In fact, with a trailer Blizzard has officially revealed the identity of The Engima, or John Cena, for advertise PvE Invasion missions arriving next August 10, 2023.
John Cena / Enigma will not be a new hero of Overwatch 2
We don’t know if in the future this mysterious muscle hacker will have any role in the ever-expanding story of Overwatch 2, but sadly we already know that will not be a playable character starring John Cena, who was simply signed on for a viral promotional campaign. The confirmation came from a Blizzard spokesperson.
“This is purely an extra-game promotional activity,” an Overwatch 2 representative told IGN. “[John Cena] will not appear in Overwatch 2”.
We remind you that the Overwatch 2 PvE missions will debut together with the Season 6 of the shooter, which will also introduce several new features regarding PvP, including the new Critical Point mode for quick and ranked matches.
