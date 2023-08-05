The identity of the hacker Enigma Of Overwatch 2 has finally been revealed and is the actor and wrestler John Cena.

Cena himself had, in recent days, suggested his potential involvement in Overwatch 2 on his social accounts, but now this collaboration is official.

As part of a marketing campaign created to publicize the event Invasion from the Season 6 of Overwatch 2, Blizzard had popular Twitch streamers “hacked” like Shroud, Keydae And Scump by a new character called Enigma.

The hacking efforts have culminated in the reveal of a new trailer for Overwatch 2 which confirms the identity of the character. You can find the trailer in question at the head of the article.

It’s unclear exactly what role John Cena’s Enigma character will play in Overwatch 2. However, Blizzard said fans can expect to see the actor and wrestler play the hacker. between now and August 10ththe date on which the Invasion Season 6 event will be launched.

There will also be an opportunity for fans of «actively participate» at the event, so it will be interesting to see what might happen in the next few hours. It must be specified that John Cena will not be a playable character in Overwatch 2, but that this collaboration only stops at promotional side.

This does not exclude that Enigma could become a more active part of the narrative of Overwatch 2, even if the narrative universe of the game already has its own hacker, namely It shadows.

While John Cena will not be a playable character, it has been confirmed that a new character will be added right on the occasion of the launch of the Invasion event.

Finally, we remind you that Overwatch 2 is now available for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S.