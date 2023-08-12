The review bombing that Overwatch 2 has been the victim of since its debut on Steam has been such as to make the Blizzard title “the worst ever” on the platform.
Overwatch 2 is officially the worst game ever on Steamaccording to the extraordinary amount of negative reviews from users: there are over 70,000, with an average score of 1.09.
Bombarded with negative reviews since its Steam debut, Overwatch 2 set the embarrassing record in under forty-eight hours, which says a lot about the community’s emphasis and commitment to trying to scuttle the Blizzard shooter.
A discontent which we do not discover today, of course, and which has indeed accompanied the game for some time due to some controversial choices made by the development team regarding post-launch support and its contents, especially in the single player experience .
What do user reviews say?
Many of criticisms aimed at Overwatch 2 concern the ways in which the sequel has replaced the first episode, introducing a system of microtransactions even for those who had regularly purchased the original chapter but without introducing substantial innovations that justify the operation.
Some complain about the degree of toxicity of the users, who they say would turn unpleasant to say the least towards newcomers, while others point out the absence of fundamental updates in terms of balancing the characters, ignored over the course of the seasons.
Worst ever?
Establishing the current hierarchy of worst reviewed games on Steam is the Hall of Shamewhich it collects in one classification the titles available on the Valve platform with the lowest average review ever.
As mentioned, Overwatch 2 has conquered the first position of this unenviable club, surpassing the strategic Chinese War of the Three Kingdoms and the mediocre racer Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction. Here she is top 10:
- Overwatch 2
- War of the Three Kingdoms
- Flatout 3: Chaos & Destruction
- identity
- Uriel’s Chasm
- Spacebase DF-9
- O2Jam Online
- Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2
- Roller Coaster Tycoon World
- Godus
