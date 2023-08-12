Overwatch 2 is officially the worst game ever on Steamaccording to the extraordinary amount of negative reviews from users: there are over 70,000, with an average score of 1.09.

Bombarded with negative reviews since its Steam debut, Overwatch 2 set the embarrassing record in under forty-eight hours, which says a lot about the community’s emphasis and commitment to trying to scuttle the Blizzard shooter.

A discontent which we do not discover today, of course, and which has indeed accompanied the game for some time due to some controversial choices made by the development team regarding post-launch support and its contents, especially in the single player experience .