Overwatch 2 It is one of the favorite video games, and in fact, it usually has collaborations of aspects inspired by popular anime series, on this occasion some of our heroes and villains from My Hero Academiamore details below.

The new collaboration of Overwatch 2 It will contemplate five new aspects.

The five aspects of My Hero Academia They will be available to purchase only during the period of time that the event lasts. The collection consists of three hero and two villain skins to choose from.

Availability dates are from October 17 to 30. Below I tell you who you can expect:

Tracer as Deku, the protagonist of My Hero Academia.

Juno as Uravity, the man who wields antigravity.

Reinhardt as All Might, the icon of the series, the most glorious hero.

Kiriko as Himiko Toga, the villain obsessed with Deku, and who quite likes the blood of others.

Reaper as none other than Tomura Shigaraki, the leader of the League of Villains who gives us a lot of headaches.

The small video offered fills us with emotion, seeing our heroes in action again after the end of the manga. The characters of Overwatch We are refreshed by the moralistic ideas of the heroes of My Hero Academia.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Where can I watch My Hero Academia?

the anime of My Hero Academia It is available on the Crunchyroll platform, you can watch all seven seasons here. Let us remember that the manga that was written and illustrated by Kohei Horikoshi was serialized in Shuēsiha since 2014 and ended in 2024, collecting 42 compilation volumes.

All anime seasons (so far) have been adapted by Bones studio.

