We have seen some “impossible” ports in Nintendo switch What The Witcher 3 and DOOM, but they are games that have required a significant graphic sacrifice to run on the hybrid console of the Big N. In the case of Overwatch 2, Blizzard confirmed that the Switch version is still scheduled to launch with the other platforms, although there have been some concerns about making the title run properly on this system.

In a question and answer session at Reddit, John Lafleur, technical director at Blizzard, admitted that the version of Overwatch 2 in order to Nintendo switch it was representing being much more complex than they thought.

“The hardware has come a long way since the launch of Overwatch, and we are expanding the OW2 engine with more features and details. However, we also want to make sure that all of our platforms have the best possible experience, even in PvE. The Switch has been more complex than we think, and we will have to make certain sacrifices. For that reason, some graphical fidelity will be lost. We want to make sure all the gameplay-related features are there, and then we’ll work on the graphics. “

The good news is that OW2 will run on the same graphics engine as the first game, only obviously with an improved version. That is, your developers shouldn’t have as much trouble adapting the title for it. Switch, but anyway, let’s hope it runs as well as it does on the other consoles.

