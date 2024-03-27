













Overwatch 2 has just announced the arrival of a new hero to its lineup of characters named Venture.

Venture will join the Overwatch 2 heroes in another month and it will be a perfect choice for those who like to play and have the responsibility of being a DPS.

Let's not forget that it was at Blizzcon 2023 when we first saw Venture and now we have a nice trailer that gives us a good idea of ​​its combat mechanics and its synergy with other characters.

Now, let's talk to you about Venture's abilities:

Weapons and Ultimate

Smart Excavator: Launches a seismic charge that explodes after a short distance.

Tectonic Shock: Launches waves that deal damage.

Passive:

Explorer's Resolve: Using skills gives you a temporary shield.

Clobber: This melee attack does a lot of damage.

Skills

Burrow: You can move underground and be invulnerable. Salts to generate damage.

Drill Dash: You dash forward, pushing enemies.

Source: Blizzard

Don't lose sight of the fact that Venture will be part of the tenth season of Overwatch 2 that will start on April 16. Likewise, the new hero will be available for a few days between March 28 and 31 to give you an idea of ​​what it is about.

Will Overwatch 2 have its PVE?

So far, Blizzard has not confirmed any more PVE experiences for Overwatch 2. It must be remembered that there was an event in which you carried out missions and faced enemies used by the computer, however, that plan no longer went ahead.

Overwatch 2 was even expected to have some kind of story mode, but those plans were canceled. There are reports that the PVE would be completely cancelled, however, there is no kind of announcement from Blizzard that confirms this information.

We will have to wait to know the specific positions from Blizzard to know what will happen in the medium and long term with this competitive PVP that does have many fans. You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

