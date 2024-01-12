Blizzard has introduced a special mode within Overwatch 2 for a limited period of time, i.e. from 12 to 14 January. It's about “Quick Match: Hacked – Very quick match“, which does exactly what it sounds like: it makes the shooter's classic quick mode even faster.

Precisely, the expected changes I am:

-75% for resurrection time

+60% load speed on Hybrid and Transport maps

+40% objective capture in Hybrid maps

+40% objective capture on Control maps

+80% percentage of conquest progress in Control maps

+20% objective capture in Hotspot maps

+40% percentage of conquest progress in Critical Point maps

-70% initial play time and Escort, Hybrid and Transport map extensions

It is also specified that “the changes only affect users who will play in Quick Match mode in Role Queue or open during the event; after January 14th everything will return to normal. Competitive matches and Arcade modes are not affected by these changes.”