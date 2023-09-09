













Overwatch 2 introduces Hero Mastery to show how well you play as your favorite characters









You see, Hero Mastery is a brand new single-player mode that will be permanently available to everyone. The goal is to race through an action-packed track with training robots, obstacles and jumping pads to the finish line.

This new mode will test your skills and limitations on the training tracks for Mercy, Reinhardt and Tracer. Sojourn and Winston will join on September 12 and 19 respectively.

Keep in mind that your score is based on how quickly you reach the finish line, how many enemy robots you defeat, and how many emblems you collect along the track.

Source: Blizzard

What is Hero Mastery in Overwatch 2 all about?

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this new Overwatch 2 mode will introduce new robots that you will have to face in this single player.

Tank robots are robust machines with many HPs and barriers. Rocket robots fire projectiles that deal significant explosion damage. Lastly, sniper robots eliminate their targets from long range. These training bots will be strategically placed throughout the map, so you’ll have to figure out how to take care of them.

If you want to increase your score you can do it in two ways, collecting emblems and finishing quickly. Collecting emblems grants additional bonus points to your score. Then, depending on how quickly you get to the finish line, you’ll earn gold, silver, or bronze multipliers.​ Your time, combined with the number of emblems you collect, will determine your star rating and total score earned on the track.

As you progress, you unlock tracks where you start as a Recruit and then finish as an Agent. You will see that there are many things to unlock in this mode of Overwatch 2.

