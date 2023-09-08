Overwatch 2 has been updated and now includes a new mode: “Hero Mastery“, part of a free update of the game that presents players with “an action-packed course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jumping mats as you race towards the finish line,” says Blizzard.
“Hero Mastery” is a mode focused on points huntin which players test their skills as Mercy, Reinhardt and Tracer (Sojourn and Winston will arrive later in the season) by battling training bots and collecting emblems, all in the shortest amount of time.
Overwatch 2 players already have access to a streamlined training ground where they can try out skills against mostly passive bots. THE training bot in Hero Mastery instead they seem a bit more difficult to deal with: there are Tank Bots with high HP and high barriers; Rocket Bots that fire projectiles that deal damage in bursts and Sniper Bots that attack from long range. In some scenarios players will even have to escort training bots. In addition to avoiding and defeating bots, players will need to collect emblems to increase their score.
Many heroes, few available in Hero Mastery
While the Overwatch 2 roster boasts 38 playable characters, only three of them are available at launch in Hero Mastery, as mentioned. This could be due to the fact that each playable hero in Hero Mastery has three specific dedicated courses, with increasing difficulty. Blizzard plans to add more over the course of future seasons, including Season 6, which runs through mid-October.
Hero Mastery mode additionally comes along with a limited-time event that will run until September 25th. By completing a series of challenges, players will receive a weapon charm, a souvenir, a spray and a title. Players will also be able to compete in leaderboards, which will track the top 500 players in each region.
Overwatch 2 Hero Master mode is available on all platforms: Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
