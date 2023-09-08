Overwatch 2 has been updated and now includes a new mode: “Hero Mastery“, part of a free update of the game that presents players with “an action-packed course filled with training bots, obstacles, and jumping mats as you race towards the finish line,” says Blizzard.

“Hero Mastery” is a mode focused on points huntin which players test their skills as Mercy, Reinhardt and Tracer (Sojourn and Winston will arrive later in the season) by battling training bots and collecting emblems, all in the shortest amount of time.

Overwatch 2 players already have access to a streamlined training ground where they can try out skills against mostly passive bots. THE training bot in Hero Mastery instead they seem a bit more difficult to deal with: there are Tank Bots with high HP and high barriers; Rocket Bots that fire projectiles that deal damage in bursts and Sniper Bots that attack from long range. In some scenarios players will even have to escort training bots. In addition to avoiding and defeating bots, players will need to collect emblems to increase their score.