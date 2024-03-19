Blizzard is overhauling the way it introduces new heroes into Overwatch 2 starting in Season 10, by making them free and immediately available to all players instead of locking them behind the game's premium battle pass or a progression grind, as was previously the case.

That's according to Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller, speaking in a new developer update video. Starting with the introduction of Overwatch 2's next hero, Venture, in Season 10, all heroes will be free at launch, and that change is retroactive, meaning all previously released heroes will also be immediately available to players, no battle pass required.

The only requirement is players must first complete Overwatch 2's tutorial, if they haven't already done so, in order to unlock the game's original roster of heroes. After that, all new characters will become available for play.



Developer Update | Hero Releases, Mythics, and More





Blizzard is also making changes to Mythic Skins, which were previously unlocked exclusively through seasonal battle passes. However, as of Season 10, older Mythic Skins will be available for purchase in a new Mythic Shop. When the store launches, Mythic Skins from Season 1 through Season 7 will be included, with seasonal skins becoming available for purchase two months after their battle pass debut.

“The Mythic Shop will allow you to work towards past and current seasonal Mythic hero skins as you progress through the Premium Battle Pass,” Blizzard explains in a blog post accompanying today's news. “You get to decide how far into each Mythic skin you would like to build. So, for example, if you don't want to fully unlock all of a skin's color or model variations, you can spread your progression towards other Mythic hero skins ”

Elsewhere in Season 10, Blizzard will begin awarding players premium currency Coins as they progress through the free and premium tracks of a season's battle pass, and it's also be increasing the number of Coins players can earn for free each season from 540 to 600. Weekly challenges, meanwhile, will now reward Battle Pass XP instead of Coins.

Rounding out today's Overwatch 2 news update, Blizzard shares a few of its plans for new maps. Clash, the mode it unveiled during last year's BlizzCon, is getting a limited-time trial during Season 10 that'll give players the chance to explore the new Hanaoka map. A second map will debut alongside the mode's full launch later this year. Additionally, Season 11 will introduce the new Peru-themed Runasapi map for Push mode, alongside a reworked version of Colosseo. Dorado, Circuit Royale, Havana, and Numbani are also getting “significant” updates, but Blizzard hasn't shared a timeframe for their arrival.

“Overwatch 2 is evolving every season, and your feedback is a huge part of that evolution,” Blizzard concludes. “As we approach Season 10 and beyond, the team is committed to delivering a fun experience for everyone.”

Season 10 of Overwatch 2 is expected to launch on 16th April.