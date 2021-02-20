Among the main novelties of Overwatch 2 are the new modes associated with PVE that will be added to the offer of PVP modes that have been offered in Overwatch until today. And this option of adding cooperative multiplayer is something that has been in demand, being used to add a more extensive narrative component. One of the first modes to be introduced focused on each character in the game, and BlizzConline has Introduced new details on Overwatch 2’s Hero Missions.

These missions focus on each of the overwatch heroes 2 and they expose a way of knowing the more specific background of each one of them in a global set. They pointed out that it is the best way to level up the character and offered New details about the Hero Missions of Overwatch 2.

At the event scheduled for BlizzConline 2021, posted on the Overwatch channel on Youtube, exposed how these missions would work focused on each character that will nurture one of the PVE modes that Overwatch 2 will include. And here other general issues have also been revealed, such as the new enemy units, but also, that there will be new technologies that will allow hundreds of assignments to be included around the world. In other words, they can include a lot of content and offer a lot more over time.

Small brushstrokes of what they intend have been observed include in this mode Hero Missions of Overwatch 2, because it’s not just about adding new ways of approaching the action, new ways of telling stories, also seek to stimulate participation. The heroes have their skill trees, which we have already seen that they are going to alternate abilities between PVE and PVP modes. Now these trees are more extensive, with more skills and in this cooperative mode allows to reach a broader scope bringing it closer to role-playing games. Different specializations, configurations and, as a consequence, results and ways of facing group action.

Among the small nuances about the history that will surround the proposal of Overwatch 2, where they have shown the second Omnic Uprising and the Zero Hour sequels. And in the interaction with this story, it has been determined that there will be dialogue options that can branch the adventure, including new maps and various options, which can be shown differently depending on what the user wants to find or decide. All this serves to face a global situation in a particular way with each hero and give a certain ability to personalize this experience.

Overwatch 2’s PvE mode will reveal important details of its history

Overwatch 2 is scheduled to arrive next year on both Xbox consoles, like Playstation, Switch and PC.