Lifeweaver is more than the 37th character in the growing list of Overwatch 2is another milestone in the attempt to Blizzard to make the game as inclusive and diverse as possible. Lifeweaver is actually the first hero of Overwatch who is openly queer from the start.

More and more has been revealed about the history of the new support. Niran “Lifeweaver” PruksaManee is originally from Thailand, but eventually became a fugitive, escaping from the Vishkar Corporation. He has used his love of nature to create advanced bioluminescence technology that is unlike anything seen before in Overwatch 2.

But that is not the only thing that has made Lifeweaver stand out from other hero additions. Lifeweaver is openly pansexual, which is a milestone for Overwatch. Pansexuality is a sexual orientation that means that you can be attracted to someone regardless of their sex or gender.

While this is already an exciting announcement for Blizzard, is actually much more important than people initially thought. It is actually the first time that a hero arrives with a very visible and confirmed queerity.

Although Blizzard has been applauded for its diversity compared to other games around 2016, many gamers noted that the characters LGBTQ+ they did not come out as queer until a bit later. For example, it was not known that tracer she was a lesbian until she was seen kissing her girlfriend in a comic, and no one knew that Soldier: 76 he was gay until a short revealed that he was once in a relationship with a man.

Although the community LGBTQ+ was glad to have representation in a major game like Overwatch, it was still a bit counterintuitive as it seemed almost like an afterthought and had no major role, or any role at all, within the game itself. Some players don’t even know that Vincent exists, who is the ex-partner of soldier.

Despite this, Lead Narrative Designer Gavin Jurgens-Fyhrie recently said that “representation has always been very important to this team and we’ve been looking for a way to express that more.” Lifeweaver it was the perfect opportunity.

Unlike the previous heroes, who were simply labeled as LGBTQ+the pansexuality of Lifeweaver it will be more than just a label. The developers were asked if they intended to “do something” with their identity.

Fyhrie said: “I’m very happy to say that it’s something we’re doing as a central part of his character. You will see it expressed in conversations with other heroes.”

And yes, this includes flirting. Lots and lots of flirting. The developers did not reveal who would be open to trailers for Lifeweaverbut they confirmed that there are definitely heroes who will flirt back.

This recalls the decision of Apex Legends to create voice lines that tell a deeper story behind the game. Battle royale fans noticed that fuse and bloodhound they shared flirty dialogue that turned somber in some seasons based on their relationship status. fuse is pansexual and bloodhound it is non-binary.

Apex Legends also has to catalyst, an openly transgender legend. and games like VALORANT and rainbow six siege they have also proudly added characters LGBTQ+ They don’t hide who they are. This includes bearoperator of R6already race and killjoy of VALORANT in a queer relationship.

Yes ok Overwatch may have paved the way in some ways, many games went over the top of the game to create openly gay characters who weren’t afraid to express themselves in the game. It seems that Overwatch 2 will follow suit with Lifeweaver.

Via: Esports Illustrated