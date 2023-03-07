Blizzard Entertainment has unveiled a new skin for Overwatch 2 from the collaboration with One-Punch Manwhich begins March 7, 2023. It is about Genos for Genji. You can see an image above. For now, the price has not been officially revealed, but it is likely that it is similar to that of the previously unveiled skin, or 2,100 coins.

Through PS BlogAssociate Director Aimee Dennett and Art Director Dion Rogers said, “The similarities between the stories of Genos and Genji were certainly an inspiration. They are both human beings who have been pushed to the brink of death, only to be rescued and turned into cyborgs by the doctors of their respective universes”.

“We also liked that both Genji and Genos had a strong relationship with their mentors. In fact, there was an idea that Zenyatta would make a great Saitama given this relationship (he’s bald too!), but Doomfist was always the clearer choice for us.”

Sketches dedicated to Genos/Genji

Blizzard also states that “The Blizzard games have a very detailed story and universe, and Overwatch is no exception. From a canon perspective, Overwatch takes place on Earth. One-Punch Man is an anime that exists on Earth, so you don’t loses immersion if One-Punch Man is revealed to exist in the game.For our first major collaboration, we wanted to be extra subtle and thought that making sure that our heroes cosplayed anime characters fit well. There’s also something humorous about the idea that the Genji is a fan of One-Punch Man, that he specifically sees himself in Genos and dresses as that character. That said, we’re exploring non-canon opportunities in the future, like the Overwatch dating sim we’ve set up for Valentine’s Day.”

We remind you that the collaboration between One-Punch Man and Overwatch 2 will continue until April 6, 2023 on all platforms

In addition to Genos, Tatsumaki, Spatent Raider and Saitama have already been confirmed.