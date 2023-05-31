













Overwatch 2 Gears Up For Pride Day With In-Game Events

Overwatch 2 It will have a series of cosmetic objects that we will talk about now. First, name cards allow players to choose how they identify themselves in the game. There are even dedicated to some heroes.

For example, there is a lesbian card for tracera gay for soldier 76, a pansexual for Lifeweaver and another bisexual for Baptiste and Pharah. With this content, a story focused on their identities and interaction was published.

Likewise, one of the maps, precisely the one of Midtown, will have many details alluding to pride day, just as if some kind of parade was going to take place. Observatory: Gibraltar will also enjoy a touch up. With this, Blizzard seeks a connection between the players and the video game.

Source: Blizzard

Blizzard emphasizes that it wants to show that this will not be a one-time event and that it wants to see a union between its community and the characters of this video game because they show a lot of diversity everywhere, both on the battlefield and in their stories.

Overwatch 2 will have collectibles for sale to celebrate Pride Day

Beyond the video game Blizzard invites users to visit your Gear Store in which they can explore the wide variety of clothing allusive to the LGBTQ+ community with the logo of Overwatch 2.

Source: Blizzard

All proceeds from the sale of these items between May 16 and June 30, 2023 will go to the National Center for Transgender Equality, NCTE for its acronym in English. The task of this body is to strive to create a better world.

It's worth noting that NCTE works to change politics and society to increase understanding and acceptance of transgender people.