The event dedicated to first anniversary Of Overwatch 2 rewarded players with a skin already given away during Season 1. It’s basically one recycled skin . Blizzard’s behavior did not please the community, who began to accuse the company of no longer being interested in the game and its community.

A donated horse…

The Overwatch 2 community is particularly combative

In reality, for the first anniversary of the game Blizzard has launched various contents, including some new modes. But what matters above all is the lack of new cosmetic items in the shop and the revived skin, which have made many talk about the software house abandoning the game.

The skin in question is the Cursed Captain Reaper and can be obtained by completing three anniversary challenges. It’s a shame that many already have it, given that it was given away during Season 1, also as compensation for the launch problems.

“We’re finally at the point where Overwatch 2 is giving away 0 new skins for its anniversary, which is unprecedented,” Reddit user Kyyndle wrote, adding that he thinks “Blizzard doesn’t care about this game anymore. ” His post received many consensus and others expressed their disappointment at the lack of anniversary skins.

Someone tried to tone down the controversy, stating that ultimately it is an opportunity for new players, i.e. all those who weren’t there at the time, to obtain the skin.

Whatever you think, there is no doubt that the relationships between Blizzard and the community of Overwatch 2 is not exactly idyllic, given the reviews the game received on Steam.