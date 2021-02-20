Among the main protagonists expected at BlizzConline 2021 that is being held this weekend, one of the most anticipated was Overwatch 2. The news that its launch will not take place until 2022 has not been good, but it is not a reason to not disclose the news that will be offered in this game. And on the first day of the BlizzConline 2021 Overwatch 2 exposes new maps, new PVE modes and much more, as a small preview of what will be seen.
Overwatch is a multiplayer action game today, it continues to offer content and hours of play to its community, and has also taken the opportunity to listen to users’ replies to promote news in what will be its sequel. In fact, one of the most important questions was to resolve the possibility of adding a complement that would enhance a narrative mode. There they confirmed a new PVE mode that will be linked to the narrative events that they want to include.
This is how the heroes of Overwatch 2 have evolved in their design
But to date there was nothing more than concepts, without delving much into those novelties that should motivate the community to make the jump to Overwatch 2, although they will not force it. And that is where we can see that in the first meeting of BlizzConline they have focused on talking about content and news. They have listed them, so it won’t take long to see more gameplays that delve into each one of them.
And we find that Overwatch 2 exposes new maps set in cities like New York or Rome, taking advantage of this situation to present some visual improvements typical of a sequel. But among the most striking elements, it is found that the maps will delve into some novelties such as unique characteristics. Sandstorms or blizzards they will be elements that can mean a change in the dynamics of each game.
Similarly, it has delved into one of the most demanded features, the PVE. And there we have sought to show the diversity of options that we want to include. We find that there are some new skills for the characters in this game mode and even new enemies that will be exclusive to these game modes, superficially presenting some skill trees of some of them. It also talks about enemies, such as the Elite Grunts, The Breacher or The Puller, with its offensive capabilities that will have to be neutralized.
In the PvP field, some aspects have been deepened, such as the balance of some classes, with tanks being especially protagonists. They have been tweaked slightly to act more like fighters while healers become more self-reliant. And in this way it has also worked to offer certain benefits such as recoil reduction for tanks, movement speed bonuses for DPS heroes and automatic healing for supports.
How Overwatch 2 will coexist with Overwatch
But as we said, we must not wait Overwatch 2 for an upcoming release. The latest information clarified that its launch will not be effective this year, and its lLegacy is expected for both Xbox consoles, like Playstation, Switch and PC.
