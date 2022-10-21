Elon Musk answered a streamer’s question about his return to Overwatch 2 for the sequel and the founder of SpaceX has left fans in dubious expectation.

It is no secret that Elon Musk is a great player and was also a player of Overwatch when the game was first released.

The billionaire also shared some hero upgrade tips a couple of years ago, noting how Blizzard should add “two weak turrets to allow for more strategic degrees of freedom.”

Although Blizzard has complied with Musk’s request, showing more turrets in action, it doesn’t look like he has checked Overwatch 2 yet.

On October 20, content creator Samito asked Elon Musk on Twitter if he would return and play OW2 with Torbjorn, given the return.

Torb is disabled in competitive play alongside Bastion and Junkertown until October 25, but that could be when Elon returns to the Overwatch universe.

Perhaps.

Hey @elonmusk torbjorn is making a comeback in Overwatch 2, you gonna come back and play at all? – Samito (@SamitoFPS) October 20, 2022

the billionaire replied to the streamer and, to this, Samito explained why Elon should take a look at the game, saying how the developers did a great job on the sequel.

The Torb skill tree when the PvE campaign comes out will be a flaw, it could lead to some horrible builds.

Haha well if you get the time hope you enjoy the game, devs have been doing a good job recently Torb skill tree when the PvE campaign comes out will be sick, could make some nasty builds Gotta put some gaming PCs on space X be the first gamer in orbit if that’s even possible – Samito (@SamitoFPS) October 21, 2022

He explained. Interestingly, Musk’s idea of ​​upgrading Torb will be a feature of the PvE campaign.

While the mode won’t be in Overwatch 2 until 2023, players will get their first taste of what the mode has to offer on October 25, when the Halloween event goes live.