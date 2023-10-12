nymphahri it’s a EDM D.Va particularly fun and colorful in his latest cosplaydedicated as you may have understood to the famous heroine that we recently found in Overwatch 2.

Equipped in this case with one special skinD.Va is a former professional gamer who fights aboard a powerful mech to defend the borders of South Korea from attack by the evil mechanical invaders Gwishin.

The interpretation created by the Italian model is once again sensational, characterized by colors so bright that they pierce the screen and embellished with a beautiful radiant smile, now a trademark for this talented cosplayer.