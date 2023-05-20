Overwatch 2 he’s been dealing with problem after problem pretty much since day one. From launch hiccups to complaints about the Battle Pass, fans have been pretty disappointed with how things have gone so far. Unfortunately, that situation only got worse when Blizzard announced the cancellation of the mode PvE (player vs environment) Overwatch 2which had been in development for a long time.

Following that news and a huge wave of complaints from fans, the game’s director Overwatch 2Aaron Keller, has shared a post addressing the controversy, discusses the mode decision PvE and offers a glimpse of where the game is headed.

Keller begins by making it clear that while the way Hero Quests has been completely ruled out, the Story Missions they are still in process. The Story Missions focus on fast-paced cooperative gameplay, as well as story, videos, and cutscenes that expand the world of Overwatch.

The Story Missions tell a linear narrative about the heroes of Overwatch who gather and fight against the new threat of Null Sector, carrying the story of Overwatch forward for the first time since the original game was released. These missions take place on huge maps with new enemies and new cinematics. Blizzard plans to release them in Season 6.

As for the Hero Quests, Keller says that the team “had announced something bold” and that the players “had high expectations of it.” Unfortunately, the team no longer felt they could deliver on the promise, so they made the difficult decision to drop the Hero Quests.

Via: Overwatch Blizzard

Editor’s note: Insert Dewey meme: “I didn’t expect anything from you and you still disappoint me” The situation of Overwatch 2 It hurts a lot because it’s a game I played every day. I understand the need to monetize it better, but I think the decisions were lousy, I would have liked them to do something like FortniteThey know how to keep you addicted to their battle passes. Instead Blizzard continues to recycle and resell material from the first installment and retire game modes that were everyone’s favorites.