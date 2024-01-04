nymphahri has created a new one cosplay by D.Va who looks like a figurine: the character of Overwatch 2 it was interpreted by the Italian model impeccably and the skilled photographer behind the shot took care of the rest.

Costume, makeup and hairstyle are perfect, but in this case it is clearly the post-processing that makes all the difference in the world, in a clever mix of digital and real elements which go to build the composition.

Speaking of Overwatch 2, a few days ago a former developer revealed that Bobby Kotick boycotted the launch of the game on Steam and this may have contributed to thenot exactly an enthusiastic welcome reserved for the Blizzard shooter on the Valve platform.