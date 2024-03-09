













The team in charge of Overwatch 2 Blizzard Entertainment announced that in Season 10 of the game there will be a collaboration with the car manufacturer Porsche.

As part of this there will be a legendary D.Va design inspired by the new Macan Electric. Both images and videos are available that allow you to appreciate this peculiar and elegant crossover. There will undoubtedly be players who want to get this content.

Because of the shared collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Porsche will include multiple new cosmetic items and two additional legendary skins. One of them is the one that corresponds to D.Va.

So now its fuse seems created by this automotive firm. This is how you achieve a shiny and lustrous finish, which is very difficult to ignore. But as expected, it is also a functional design that is ideal for combat.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Those responsible behind Overwatch 2 They took great care in giving this appearance to Tokki, which is the name of D.Va's mecha.

The idea is to suggest that she replicated the attention to detail and delicacy that Porsche applies to its famous and fast cars.

A detail worth highlighting is that the back of the mecha is inspired by the design of the Macan Electric. There are other elements that the design team took back to give it this look.

And when will there be news of the second legendary design of Overwatch 2 Based on Porsche? Well, both this and cosmetic items and the full details of the event will come to light after the launch of Season 10.

As on other occasions, it is best to have a little patience. At least the collaboration between this video game and the anime Cowboy Bebopwhich we shared with you in a previous note, already has a date.

Apart from Overwatch 2 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

