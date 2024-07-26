Director of Overwatch 2 discusses why they made the controversial decision to change 6v6 battles to 5v5.

When Overwatch 2 came out, the classic 6v6 mode that existed for so many years in the first part was replaced by a 5v5 mode that aimed to fix the balance of the roles, improve the waiting times to enter a new game, because by removing one member, instead of 2 tanks there would only be one and thus speed up the matchmaking.

Recently Activision Blizzard is raising the possibility of returning to the somewhat imperfect 6v6. Aaron Keller, the director of Overwatch 2 says he will try with Activision Blizzard to find a way to “Try different formats of basic team composition”, which allow them to improve what they tried to solve with 6v6 without having to leave out a team member.

However, it is expected that improvements in this area will take at least several seasons to come out, as they do not want to harm people who did like 5v5 and they have to be ready to deal with 6v6 resurfacing and affecting queues.

Source: Blizzard

“We always keep an open mind to re-evaluate our decisions based on your actions and feedback, in order to provide you with the best possible gaming experience. Rather than introducing a permanent, disruptive change to the game, we prefer to explore the space further and make changes based on that exploration.” Keller said.

“This isn’t the last time we’ll be going head-to-head at 5v5 or 6v6, and we’re looking forward to sharing more about our plans for the future.“, Keller said in closing.

Overwatch 2: What platforms can it be played on?

Overwatch 2 It is available for free on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Windows, and Nintendo Switch. Thanks to crossplay, it can be played without restrictions with users on other platforms or locally online.

Speaking of Overwatch 2, this summer they presented a collaboration with Transformers that was very worthy.