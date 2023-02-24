Overwatch 2 is having some problem with i cheaterswho are blocking servers of game in order not to lose positions in the global ranking. The ranking system adopted by Overwatch has raised criticisms since the launch of the game, because it harbingers of unbalanced matches. However, no one expected him to be manipulated in this way.

Cheaters have found a very effective system of blocking servers when they realize they are about to lose a game, so that whoever faces them has no chance of winning. It was him who showed it streamers Vega, who during a match on Blizzard World only had the opposing team score two points during his turn of offense. However, after the role swap, the servers started lagging as if they were on a 56k, then crashing.

The first time can be considered a coincidence, but when it happened a second time, with the same cheater (nickname: PostMalone), currently 14th on Asian servers, Vega decided to publicly denounce the situation, hoping for Blizzard’s intervention.

Vega’s post on Twitter was commented on by many other players, who confirmed the problem, which they also experienced. One recounted: “The guy DDoSed me off the server when he was about to lose and then deleted the replay from replay history.”

It’s not clear if blizzards is aware of the problem and is working to resolve it. We hope you do it soon.