Blizzard seems to want to go back to its roots with the relaunch of the 6v6 mode in Overwatch 2a feature always highly requested by the community of players who evidently never really digested the transition to 5v5 imposed by the second chapter.
Even though this choice of the new multiplayer setup was presented and explained at length by the developers for Overwatch 2, evidently all the reasons proposed failed to convince the community which, however, continued to insistently request the return of 6v6 and in the end seems to have opened a breach in Blizzard.
During the recent Director’s Take, the blog where Aaron Keller updating players on the ongoing evolutions of Overwatch 2, the director reported that the 6v6 mode will return to the game, as part of a series of events.
The Reasons for 5v5
“The community has suggested, just once or twice, that we do this test,” Keller said, joking about the insistent requests he’s received for it.
“We agree, and based on your feedback, we plan to explore how we can test different forms of 6v6 within the game to achieve various outcomes,” Keller said.
The team will still remain focused on 5v5, but will also look at how best to experiment with 6v6 again, and possibly even introduce it permanentlyperhaps on some specific modes of Overwatch 2.
Keller also explained why Blizzard chose to switch between the two settings, saying that matchmaking was much slower and more complex for 12 players, but that game management also had some imbalances and pacing issues that 5v5 needed to address by rebalancing things a bit.
However, there is no doubt that players want to return to 6v6, and Blizzard intends to reintroduce it, although still in a non-final version and waiting to see the results. A few days ago we saw the introduction of Juno, the new support heroine.
