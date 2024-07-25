Blizzard seems to want to go back to its roots with the relaunch of the 6v6 mode in Overwatch 2a feature always highly requested by the community of players who evidently never really digested the transition to 5v5 imposed by the second chapter.

Even though this choice of the new multiplayer setup was presented and explained at length by the developers for Overwatch 2, evidently all the reasons proposed failed to convince the community which, however, continued to insistently request the return of 6v6 and in the end seems to have opened a breach in Blizzard.

During the recent Director’s Take, the blog where Aaron Keller updating players on the ongoing evolutions of Overwatch 2, the director reported that the 6v6 mode will return to the game, as part of a series of events.