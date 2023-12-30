Overwatch 2's launch on Steam was boycotted by Bobby Kotick, the then head of Activision Blizzard, fresh from his role. With the end of his more than thirty-year reign, the first stories of his way of managing affairs are emerging. Needless to say, whoever decided to speak didn't say too flattering words towards him.

Boycott

Kotick was not well loved

The former spoke about how the launch of Overwatch 2 on Steam was managed Activion Blizzard King Andy Belford with a post on

“I break my silence to tell a fun fact: when we planned the launch on Steam for Overwatch 2, my team warned me months in advance that we would be bombarded with negative reviews. We prayed for more information, more details and more resources to prevent what would happen, but we were denied everything.”

Belford then went on to go into more detail. “There moderation of Steam was entrusted to the community team, despite my refusal to expose my team to that torrent of toxic posts and content. When we asked who decided to launch the game on Steam without any support, the answer was: Bobby.”

The developer's story

“This is just one example of the culture that Kotick cultivated at Activision Blizzard: the shit flowed downstream, usually landing on the lowest-paid, most overworked people. Management was too busy reacting to extremely weak orders and nonsensical decisions.”

“Incidentally, the experience of the players and workers had no meaning to the white-collar workers and executives. It was all about the quarterly earnings reports,” Belford concluded.

Managers who make stupid decisions that fall on those who actually work, lack of help to launch a top-tier game like Overwatch 2 on Steam, and executives who only care about money. Let's say that the picture drawn by Belford is not exactly idyllic for Kotick and him. Of course it must be said that this is his version of events and should therefore be taken as such.