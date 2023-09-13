













Thanks to this filming, which lasts almost six minutes, various topics are touched on about the creation of this Peruvian vigilante and Inti Warrior. The actress who voices this combatant also appears.

It is none other than André Cisneros, a dubbing actress originally from Peru. She talks about her role as Illari in Overwatch 2 and celebrates its Latin American heritage.

Likewise, she shares what she feels about giving life to a Peruvian representative in one of the most popular games today.

One of the topics it addresses is the opportunity to narrate in Quechua, a family of native languages ​​spoken by between 8 and 10 million people.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

Cisneros went beyond dubbing Illari, as he contributed to the development of the script to make this character sound more authentic in Overwatch 2.

This heroine, which is number #38 to arrive in the series, is the sixth to debut in this game. She is also the second character to come from South America after Lúcio, who is from Brazil.

Illari, whose full name is Illari Quispe Ruiz, is 18 years old, and reached this title on August 10, 2023.

In Overwatch 2 He is part of the Inti Warriors and the weapon he uses to fight is the Solar Rifle Alt Fire. Illari is so versatile that he is able to speak in English, Spanish and Quechua.

He is capable of harnessing the power of the sun and using it to cause great casualties to his adversaries.

She is always in search of justice and will do whatever it takes to get it. Thanks to new video ‘Behind the scenes’ players will be able to learn more about Illari.

