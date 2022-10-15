Blizzard has stated that it will not change the balance of its heroes in Overwatch 2 until the second season of the game.

In his latest post on the developer blogBlizzard detailed its “current thinking on hero balance and gameplay”, including map rotation and player rankings.

“Even though some heroes perform better than others and there are differences between player skill levels, we were happy to see that no hero’s overall power level is far from our goals,” Blizzard said.

Overwatch 2 animated short – “Kiriko”.

As expected by the team, each hero has a win rate between 45% and 55%. Therefore, no immediate balance changes are planned (except for a tweak to Zarya but only in Total Mayhem, along with the next major patch on October 25).

“Instead, our team is planning to make a number of balance changes for the second season that are in line with our design goal of ensuring the overall game is balanced and fair, giving each season a more identity. distinct, ”Blizzard said.

That said, the developer is keeping an eye on the popularity of certain characters and the impact of win rates.

For example, switching to 5v5 put extra pressure on Tank characters and while D.Va is one of the most talked about heroes, others actually have a higher win rate.

The post also notes the new heroine Kiriko’s popularity as a community favorite and how her win rate has increased as players have learned her moveset, but that’s something Blizzard will be watching closely.

Additionally, the development team will rotate the maps in and out of each season to allow for any changes. A list of current maps is included in the blog post.

Blizzard also apologizes for ranking some players too low in the first week of play, due to a bug that impacted player skill ratings.

“Thanks to all the players who participated in the first week of Overwatch 2. While this period has been incredibly exciting for the community and our team, it has also come with many challenges that we are trying to tackle quickly. We will continue to hear the feedback. of players as we strive to make Overwatch 2 the best game possible and look forward to sharing more in the coming weeks leading up to Season 2, ”Blizzard said.