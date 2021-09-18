The community manager Blizzard’s “AndyB” intervened in the official Blizzard forums to defend the team’s decision Overwatch 2 to make big changes to tanks of the shooter.

The bone of contention in this case is the fact that in the sequel the teams will be composed of 5 heroes instead of 6 and consequently the developers have to impose the use of a single tank, whereas Overwatch currently involves the use of two characters from this category in each team. A change that brings drastic changes to the game experience and in particular for the tanks, which inevitably will undergo changes. As a result, the discussions among the players in recent months have become quite heated, especially among those who use this particular category of heroes and who do not look favorably on the upcoming changes.

In a long post, AndyB explains that this is actually a change for good. For example, with only one tank per team there will no longer be the much-hated teams with double barriers, i flankers will get more prominence and, in general, on paper the pace of play should benefit, with faster clashes, without sacrificing team play, positioning and strategy.

However, it is also true that it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the “benefits” of the new Overwatch 2 PvP formula without actually seeing it in action and in this sense AndyB asks fans to be patient and try the changes firsthand before unbalancing in the give an opinion.

Overwatch 2, Winston and Mercy

“I understand that some of us may have mixed feelings that there will only be one tank on the team, and it will take more than an answer like this to fully convince you that this is a welcome change.“says community manager AndyB sui Blizzard forum.

“To be honest: I understand that you have to play the game and try it out for yourself to be able to form an opinion. As someone who has been a fan and gamer before joining the team, I have great empathy for people who are frustrated with the anticipation of Overwatch 2. I play competitive games regularly and run playtests almost every day, it’s hard to imagine what it’s like. experience changed until you play numerous matches. “

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to find out more. In fact, next week Blizzard will show an Overwatch 2 demonstration PvP match during the Overwatch League Grand Finals. In addition, from next year the Overwatch World League will use the sequel, which means that the game could arrive on the shelves of stores already during the spring of next year.