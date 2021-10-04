With the arrival of Overwatch 2, many of the heroes will undergo changes, more or less drastic, to adapt their skills to the new dynamics of 5v5 matches. One of them is Mei, with his freeze gun that … well, it won’t freeze anyone anymore, but will do massive damage in return.

Blizzard recently unveiled the reworks of Bastion and Sombra, with their skill kits that have been completely revamped. Tanks have also undergone several changes, since only one can be deployed in Overwatch 2. As for Mei, however, it seems that the developers have decided to increase his DPSwhile limiting his crowd control abilities.



As we know, in fact, in Overwatch 2 the primary attack of his weapon will no longer freeze enemies, while the secondary fire should have remained unchanged. This is certainly good news for the opponents (no one likes to stand still for a few seconds, at the mercy of the opponents), but at the same time it has caused some concern among heroin fans, who hope that it does not all result in a heavy nerf.

According to information shared by pro player Matthew “Super” DeLisi in a recent one stream, Mei’s primary fire inflicts 90 damage points per second, where previously it was only 55 points per second. A significant increase, so much so that Super says that Mei players, even without the freezing effect, just hold down the left mouse button to take out the enemies.

Obviously it is still early to judge the balance of the heroes of Overwatch 2, but it will be interesting to test firsthand the numerous changes that the developers are making in view of the new 5v5 matches.