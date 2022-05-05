Blizzard shared a first update on the beta of Overwatch 2 and outlined what changes are coming as a result of player feedback.

The biggest change is coming for the heroes. “We believe the most effective way to address this is to add exciting new support heroes to the game“Blizzard said in a post on the official blog.

The development team is also working to update the current support heroes, similar to the revisions for Doomfist and Orisa, which may be added to this beta but will more likely be included in later testing periods.

Blizzard has also confirmed that more new heroes will join Sojourn ahead of the official PvP launch, along with more maps and features. The beta user interface, including menus, player profiles, and so on, will receive “a significant amount of general refinement“before full launch.

The updated scoreboard will remain in place, but Blizzard has plans for further changes.

Blizzard also made it clear that, like the general user interface, the current scoreboard is not final and the development team regularly tests different styles and layouts.

Finally, big changes are coming in ranked play, but Blizzard hasn’t given much information on what they will be. “We are planning some significant overhauls of our core systems in ranked and competitive mode“the study said, but”these are not yet ready to be publicly tested on a large scale“.

The closed test started on April 26 and will run until May 17, giving select players the chance to try out the new hero Sojourn and four new maps, as well as revisions of older characters like Bastion and Sombra.

Source: IGN.