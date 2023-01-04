Blizzard has released a new trailer Of Overwatch 2 in which he presents the new products arriving with theBattle for Olympus eventreminding us that it will start tomorrow, Thursday 5 January and end on 19 January 2023.

First the event will introduce a namesake limited time deathmatch mode in which it will be possible to use seven of the game’s heroes disguised as Greek gods and myths (Junker Queen is Zeus, Roadhog is Polyphemus, Pharah is Hades, Lucius is Hermes, Ramattra is Poseidon, Widowmaker is Medusa and Reinhardt is the Minotaur) and with skill specials modified accordingly. Clearly the team with the most kills wins.

The Overwatch 2 Battle for Olympus event also introduces new skins and customization content seen in the trailer alongside others new and old, such as the Ice Queen Brigitte Epic Skin, Winged Victory Mercy Legendary Skin, and Echo Kkachi Legendary Skin.

Remaining on the subject of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has officially confirmed that the World Cup will return in 2023, after a three-year interruption due to the Covid pandemic.