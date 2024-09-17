Overwatch 2 is making its way to Xbox Game Pass today, 17th September, bringing some exclusive benefits with it.

These include six hero skins (Cardboard Reinhardt, Turtleship DVa, Cyberdragon Hanzo, Street Runner Genji, Bee Mercy, and Cleric Lifeweaver), 30 Mythic Prisms, an additional 10 percent XP boost and access to select Overwatch 2 Shop cosmetics from the free-to-play -play game’s past three seasons.

Game Pass users will need to link their Battle.net account to an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or PC Game Pass account by 11th November to get their hands on these perks.

“These rewards will remain active as long as you keep your accounts linked and maintain a subscription to one of the eligible Xbox Game Pass account tiers,” Blizzard said.

Here’s a rundown of how to link your accounts:

Navigate to your Battle.net Account Connections page. Next to Xbox Network, make sure the Xbox Account with your eligible Game Pass subscription is listed. If the correct account is linked, you are good to go! If no account is listed, click the +Connect button to initiate the linking process. Ensure you are linking the correct account; account links have cooldowns limiting how often they can be changed. Customer Support cannot assist with bypassing cooldowns on linking accounts. If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and it has been more than 1-year since the accounts were linked: Click Disconnect

Click +Connect to initiate the linking process for the correct Xbox Account If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and the cooldown link has not yet expired, you will need to use a new or different Battle.net Account to link to your Xbox Account.



Last Friday, Blizzard shared more on Overwatch 2’s previously announced World of Warcraft collaboration – which arrives as part of the MMO’s 20th anniversary celebrations.

For everything else in Microsoft’s subscription service, you can check out our handy Xbox Game Pass guide detailing the many titles available.