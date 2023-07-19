













Overwatch 2 announces its release on Steam







Surely you already know that Overwatch 2, as well as other Blizzard titles for PC, are only available through the Battle.Net platform, however, this will be the first time that this game has jumped to other services so that more players have options to enjoy this important installment.

“Our goal at Blizzard is to listen to players and try to exceed their expectations in everything we do.”, declared Mike Ybarra, president of Blizzard Entertainment. “While Battle.net remains a priority for us now and in the future, we’ve heard that players want to choose Steam for a selection of our games, starting with Overwatch 2 on August 10. We’re happy to work with Valve to make that happen.”.

Source: Blizzard

“Players and developers alike will benefit from Overwatch 2 coming to SteamGabe Newell, Valve’s president, said. “Players will have another platform on which to play a beloved game that utilizes the capabilities of Steam, and developers will benefit from the spin-off of having the talented team at Blizzard help us develop our features and support for Overwatch 2.“.

How will Overwatch 2 work now that it’s coming to Steam?

The first thing you should know is that with everything and that you can download Overwatch 2 from Steamit will still be necessary to have a Battle.net account, a detail that has accompanied the series since its birth.

Blizzard explains that this is for the sole purpose of providing cross-platform play without any issues. In other words, if you choose to use Valve’s digital platform, you will also be able to have matches against PlayStation, Xbox or Nintendo users.

However, Overwatch 2 You will take advantage of the tools that the Steam platform already offers such as achievements, inviting friends and other features. Everything you already use for other titles will also work when you play the competitive title of Blizzard.

Overwatch 2 will be available via Steam starting August 10. Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news at Google news.

