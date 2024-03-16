Cowboy Bebop It is one of the most important anime of the medium, and one of the most loved by fans. Now, it was recently revealed that Overwatch 2 will have a collaboration with Shinichiro Watanabe's iconic series, where players will be able to obtain special costumes, and complete themed challenges.

At this time, and until next March 25, all players of Overwatch 2 They will have the opportunity to get special costumes. In this way, you can currently buy packs that include Cassidy Spike, Ashe Faye, Sombra Ed and Mauga Jet skins, as well as business cards, lines of dialogue, victory poses, emotes, and more. Likewise, it is possible to purchase all this content in a single package.

Ready for some bounty hunting? 🎷✨ Overwatch 2 x Cowboy Bebop arrives March 12 🤠 pic.twitter.com/mxHKiJ2iUL — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 7, 2024

As if that were not enough, you can also participate in a series of challenges to obtain the Wrecking Ball Ein skin completely freeas well as a series of cosmetic items that all fans of the game and anime should have in their collection.

Remember, the collaboration between Overwatch 2 and Cowboy Bebop It is now available, and you can get all the skins until March 25. On related topics, Overwatch 2 It has become one of the lowest rated games on Steam. Likewise, fans are starting to boycott paid content in this game.

Editor's Note:

I'm not a big fan of Overwatch 2, but I can't deny that this content looks quite interesting. Cowboy Bebop is a great anime that everyone should watch, instead of the horrible Netflix adaptation.

Via: Blizzard