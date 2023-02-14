February 14 arrived and with it the celebration of the Day of Love and Friendship. Thus Overwatch 2 will have a special game known as LoverWatch: Love Never Dies. Those who play it will be able to receive unique rewards in the title.

LoverWatch: Love Never Dies is a dating sim that players can enjoy on any desktop browser. His story will take us to different romantic places to try to be the perfect match for Genji or Mercy. It should be noted that in the simulator you can unlock rewards to be used in Overwatch 2. If you want to play it, you can find it here.

Of course, this is not the only surprise they have prepared for this Day of Love. There will be a new PvP mode where two groups of four Hanzos will battle it out. In addition, Hanzo’s abilities were altered to represent things alluding to love.

Since Hanzo is so present in this special mode, the Overwatch 2 store will add a new outfit. Hanzo Cupid is the name of this skin for the hero and dresses him just like the little god of love desire. You have from now until February 28 to enjoy all these loving surprises. Will they play a few games with their partners?

How can I play Overwatch 2?

If you are interested in participating in these events, you will be happy to know that Overwatch 2 It is free and available on all current consoles. So all you have to do to play it is to find it on your system and download it. Of course, a good internet connection will also be crucial.

Source: Blizzard

This title is a hero shooter where each player can play a specific role to lead his team to victory. Its predecessor was quite popular from its launch in 2016 until the arrival of its sequel. Does it catch your attention?

