Overwatch is trying to resume its popularity generated in 2016, since little by little some changes that fans have accepted are being implemented in the sequel that arrived last year as free to play. And now, to try to fix the story mode cancel bug, a character-focused animated series is being released.

overwatch genesis is a three-part miniseries that begins on July 6th with the first episode called dawn .It will last just over 5 minutes and will be available at Youtube he July 6th. At the moment it has not been confirmed if they plan to make it a little longer, but users will be able to see their favorite characters from the work with a little more background.

Here its trailer:

It was a technological golden age. Until it wasn’t. Introducing GENESIS, an Overwatch mini-series. Part one of three premieres July 6 ✨ ▶️ https://t.co/70n9GGgIOx pic.twitter.com/lGeRIaoEfF —Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) June 30, 2023

After the first release, the next subsequent week is expected to release the next one, unless Blizzard decide to release one on a daily basis, which would make some sense when you think about followers. To this is added that Overwatch 2 need a ski lift so that news of it can continue to be shown in conferences such as blizzcon.

Remember that Overwatch Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Seris X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Via: comic book

editor’s note: The animation looks very good, so it would be worth taking a look, especially for fans of this franchise. If Blizzard does things right, they may have a triumphant comeback.